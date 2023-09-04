The finalists have been announced for the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2023 that recognise and celebrate the hard work of our apprentices, their mentors and employers.

The awards, which are hosted by the Peterborough Telegraph, celebrate those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme.

All finalists across the 13 categories will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on September 14 where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Holiday Inn West Thorpe Wood, in Peterborough.

The finalists were selected by a panel of industry experts who this year were delighted to see a 100 per cent rise in the number of applicants from which to compile their shortlist of award nominations.

The Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 event is jointly sponsored. Thanks to our headline sponsor Compare the Market and Inspire Education Group, Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Diligenta, and Growth Works with Skills.

The finalists for the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2023:

Training Provider of the Year sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Diligenta

Instep UK

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers powered by Travis Perkins plc

SME Employer of the Year sponsored by Growth Works with Skills

EML Electrical Contractors Limited

Evolving Networks Limited

Locks and Shades

Large Employer of the Year sponsored by Inspire Education Group

Allison Homes

Compare The Market

Diligenta Ltd

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Aidan Tipton, Diligenta

Laura Leigh, Compare the Market

Mark Boyt, Diligenta

Nelson Rodrigues, ABI Agri

Raul Petroiu, Diligenta

Mentor of the Year sponsored by Compare the Market

Abbey Walden, Diligenta

Jemma Ridlington, Locks and Shades

Joseph Romasiuk, Diligenta

Matt Coleman, EML Electrical Contractors Limited

Nigel Wilkinson, Baker Perkins

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Mark Boyt, Diligenta

Tori-Paige Chapman, Realise Finance

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Compare the Market

Heather Clappison, Peterborough City Council

Louise Jones, Anglia Ruskin University

Mollie Godfrey, Hicks Family Martial Arts School

Noel Howard, Terri -Ann Harte, Emma Bayliff, Harriet Firth, Alex Mears - group nomination Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust)

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Baker Perkins

James Barrett, Baker Perkins

Kevin Bonsor, Perkins Engines

Rhys Ockwell, Baker Perkins

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Ciara Ruane-Fountain, Burmor Construction

Connor Telford, Reaction Plumbing & Heating

Flynn Steel, Q Brickwork

Hayden Jelfs, Anglian Water

Leland Moore, Allison Homes

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Carlos Sousa, BGL Insurance

Ella Ross, Locks and Shades

Mickey Ghebrhiwet, British Sugar

Advanced Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Diligenta

Ashad Asif, HS Solicitors

Brendan Quinn, PJ Thory Ltd

Holly Bird

Khatija Mahmood, Diligenta

Thomas Sharman, Chartered Institute of Credit Management

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Aidan Tipton, Diligenta

Emily Haskins, Diligenta

Raul Petroiu, Diligenta

Tyan Mason, Anglian Water

Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Abbi Pacey, Baker Perkins

Dean Gosling, Baker Perkins Ltd

Georgia Goodrum, Good Sense Research

Heather Clappison, Peterborough City Council