​A new era has dawned for a Peterborough based accountancy firm following the completion of a merger deal.

Stephenson Smart, based in Tyndall Court, Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, has just merged its operations with the independent partner and employee-owned accountancy and business advisory firm Price Bailey.

It means that Stephenson Smart will operate under the banner of Price Bailey but will continue to be based at Lynch Wood while also benefiting from Price Bailey’s geographical reach that spans London, East Anglia and overseas.

Peterborough-based accountants Stephenson Smart has merged with Price Bailey and will operate under the PB banner.

Managing Partner for Stephenson Smart, Garry Wiles, said: “We are thrilled to be joining Price Bailey.

"It was really important to us that we joined a larger firm with the people and the infrastructure to support us and our clients, but one that was still very much independent and that shared our values.

“This move positions us to deliver even greater value to our clients, leveraging the strengths of both firms and driving growth in the Peterborough and wider East Anglian market.

“We hope our existing clients will join us in celebrating this exciting new step for the firm, and we look forward to discussing the new venture with our client base in the coming days.”

Martin Clapson, managing partner for Price Bailey, said: “The merger marks an exciting new chapter for both firms.

He added: "The wealth of experience, expertise and fantastic client relationships that the team at Stephenson Smart bring to the firm will play a vital role in expanding our presence within our local regions.”