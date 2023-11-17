Park House celebrates Good CQC Rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The glowing report attests to Park House's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to its residents.

Key highlights from the report include:

Effective and Compassionate Care: The CQC commended Park House for delivering effective, person-centred care that is tailored to the individual needs of each resident. The dedicated staff's compassion and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents were particularly highlighted.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Park House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safe and Well-Maintained Environment: The inspection found that Park House consistently maintains a safe and hygienic environment, ensuring the well-being and safety of residents. Adequate measures and protocols are in place to safeguard against potential risks.

Responsive and Supportive Services: The report recognises Park House's responsiveness to the needs of residents, providing timely and appropriate support. The staff's dedication to promoting residents' independence and dignity was evident throughout the inspection.

Well-Led and Efficient Management: Park House's leadership and management were commended for their transparency, efficiency, and commitment to continuous improvement. The strong leadership team plays a pivotal role in fostering a positive and inclusive culture within the facility.

"We are delighted to receive a Good rating from the CQC, which reflects our unwavering dedication to providing the highest quality of care to our residents," said Mupatu, Manager at Park House. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who go above and beyond to create a supportive and enriching environment for all residents."

Park House care home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad