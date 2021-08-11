Oxfam charity shop in Peterborough to close

Oxfam store on Bridge Street.

The store on Bridge Street is to close its doors on August 21 due to a mixture of increased rent and declining footfall. The shop’s lease was due to expire in September and the charity says it has taken the difficult decision not to renew.

A spokesperson for Oxfam said: “It is with deep regret that we are having to close our Bridge St Peterborough Oxfam shop on the 21st August.

“Our fabulous, dedicated team have worked tirelessly to make this shop welcoming and a great place to find a bargain and the closure of this shop is no reflection on them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly increasing investment costs such as rent, service charge & maintenance of such an old building, along with declining footfall has seen a dramatic fall in the income generated at this shop in recent years and the lease is due to expire in September. We’ve had to take the difficult decision not to renew and to close.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our wonderful volunteers and loyal donors and customers for their support for so many years. Our nearest shops are:

“Oxfam Books & Music - 39a West Street, Oundle. PE8 4JE – Tel 01832 274025

“Oxfam – 39 West Street, Oundle. PE8 4JE – Tel 01832 274276

“Oxfam - 69 High St Stamford. PE9 2AW – 01780 765303