Owners of Spencer’s Hair Salon in Peterborough open third hair and beauty venue

Two enterprising hairdressers have just opened their third hair and beauty salon in Peterborough.

Liza Raby and Hannah Lowndes have opened LH Hair Design II at the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.

The salon offers men’s and ladies’ hair and beauty appointments and can also cater for customers without appointments.

Liza and Hannah also run LH Hair Design, in South Street, Bourne, and Spencer’s Hair Salon, in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, and across the businesses have 15 staff.

Liza said: “It’s going really well and we are getting in a lot of new clients.

“We are still finding our feet for the moment.

She added: “It’s a great location with the hub looking to bring in more businesses, an extra gym and a swimming pool.”

“We are looking to appeal to Orton residents and staff at the nearby businesses.”