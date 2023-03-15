Owner of Stamford hotel The George dies aged 82
Well-known hotelier Lawrence Hoskins – owner of The George at Stamford for more than 50 years – has died, it was announced today.
The 82-year-old passed away in his sleep today, but it will be business as usual at the historic venue, with its highly recognised restaurants, which has been a landmark in the town for centuries .
The George’s website has posted a photo of Mr Hoskins, who ran the business with wife Andrea, on its homepage with a short announcement.
It read: “It is with huge sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Hoskins peacefully, though unexpectedly, in his sleep at home on 15 March 2023.
“It would be his foremost wish that The George of Stamford continues to flourish in safe hands in his wake, echoing his passion for the hotel and all those associated with it.
"His pride in owning such an iconic establishment was immeasurable.
“So… Business as usual, and onward and upward.”