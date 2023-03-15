News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
9 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
11 minutes ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
48 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
2 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice

Owner of Stamford hotel The George dies aged 82

Well-known hotelier Lawrence Hoskins – owner of The George at Stamford for more than 50 years – has died, it was announced today.

By Brad Barnes
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:24 GMT
The George in Stamford
The George in Stamford
The George in Stamford

The 82-year-old passed away in his sleep today, but it will be business as usual at the historic venue, with its highly recognised restaurants, which has been a landmark in the town for centuries .

The George’s website has posted a photo of Mr Hoskins, who ran the business with wife Andrea, on its homepage with a short announcement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It read: “It is with huge sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Hoskins peacefully, though unexpectedly, in his sleep at home on 15 March 2023.

Lawrence Hoskins, who has passed away aged 82
Lawrence Hoskins, who has passed away aged 82
Lawrence Hoskins, who has passed away aged 82
Most Popular

“It would be his foremost wish that The George of Stamford continues to flourish in safe hands in his wake, echoing his passion for the hotel and all those associated with it.

"His pride in owning such an iconic establishment was immeasurable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So… Business as usual, and onward and upward.”

Stamford