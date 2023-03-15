The George in Stamford

The 82-year-old passed away in his sleep today, but it will be business as usual at the historic venue, with its highly recognised restaurants, which has been a landmark in the town for centuries .

The George’s website has posted a photo of Mr Hoskins, who ran the business with wife Andrea, on its homepage with a short announcement.

It read: “It is with huge sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Hoskins peacefully, though unexpectedly, in his sleep at home on 15 March 2023.

Lawrence Hoskins, who has passed away aged 82

“It would be his foremost wish that The George of Stamford continues to flourish in safe hands in his wake, echoing his passion for the hotel and all those associated with it.

"His pride in owning such an iconic establishment was immeasurable.

