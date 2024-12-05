Opticians raise £1k cycling 100km

An opticians in Peterborough has donated over £1,000 after taking on a mammoth 100 kilometre cycling challenge.

Specsavers, on Bridge Street, held a fundraising event in the store to raise money for the BBC’s Children in Need charity.

The team borrowed an exercise bike from local gym SNAP FITNESS to undertake their ‘Reach for the Stars’ challenge – aptly named because 100km is the distance between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

They also held a bake sale and dress-down day, paying for the privilege of wearing casual attire for one day only, and directors Steve Emmingham and Chintu Patel promised to match all funds raised.

By the end of the day, they had raised over £500 which, with the matched donation, brought the total to over £1,000

Director, Steve Emmingham, says: ‘We love being able to come together as a community to help people in need.

‘The store remained open for business on the day, with staff taking time out to get involved in clocking up some miles on the exercise bike or selling cakes, cheered on by our valued customers.

‘I am proud of the whole team and the Peterborough community for helping to raise so much money for Children in Need’.

