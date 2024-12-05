Opticians raise £1k cycling 100km

By Sophie Lapidge
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 14:09 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 14:12 BST
An opticians in Peterborough has donated over £1,000 after taking on a mammoth 100 kilometre cycling challenge.

Specsavers, on Bridge Street, held a fundraising event in the store to raise money for the BBC’s Children in Need charity.

Most Popular

The team borrowed an exercise bike from local gym SNAP FITNESS to undertake their ‘Reach for the Stars’ challenge – aptly named because 100km is the distance between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also held a bake sale and dress-down day, paying for the privilege of wearing casual attire for one day only, and directors Steve Emmingham and Chintu Patel promised to match all funds raised.

Team member on bikeplaceholder image
Team member on bike

By the end of the day, they had raised over £500 which, with the matched donation, brought the total to over £1,000

Director, Steve Emmingham, says: ‘We love being able to come together as a community to help people in need.

‘The store remained open for business on the day, with staff taking time out to get involved in clocking up some miles on the exercise bike or selling cakes, cheered on by our valued customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I am proud of the whole team and the Peterborough community for helping to raise so much money for Children in Need’.

Specsavers Peterborough teamplaceholder image
Specsavers Peterborough team

Visit the Specsavers website to book an appointment at the Peterborough store – and remember, anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Peterborough store unaccompanied due to disability or illness can receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians. The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90% of the UK.

Related topics:PeterboroughSpecsaversBBCEarthChildren in Need
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice