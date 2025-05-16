Opening date revealed for new Chocoberry cafe in Peterborough

The new Chocoberry cafe will create between 12 and 15 jobs in the city.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough’s first ‘Chocoberry Cafe’ will be opening its doors to customers later this month.

Work inside is almost complete and the the official opening will take place on May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store is located at 328 Lincoln Road, with the franchise known for its desserts including waffles, churros, crepes, cheesecakes and kunafeh- a Middle Eastern dessert with shredded pastry soaked in syrup.

The new Chocoberry cafe on Lincoln Road.

Exact opening times have yet to be revealed but the cafe will be open ‘morning until night’ and will create between 12 and 15 jobs in the city.

The franchise owners have told residents that they can look forward to some of the cafe’s most popular treats including waffle bites, choco puffs, mocktails and as variety of bagels!

The Leicester-based family business opened its first cafe in Leicester in 2018 and since then has created further three cafes in the city as well as expanding into Birmingham, Nottingham, Derby, Loughborough, Cardiff, Blackburn, Bolton, Banbury, London, Manchester and even Dubai.

The new Peterborough location is being completed in the former MyDentist unit on Lincoln Road.