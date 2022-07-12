A new gym will open in Peterborough later this month, it has been announced.

PureGym has said it will open the new facility in the former H&M site at the Brotherhood Retail Park on Tuesday, July 26.

The large-box format gym will be spread over 18,000 sq. ft. and will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, creating 12 new jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gym will open later this month

A spokesperson for PureGym – which runs around 500 clubs across the world, said facilities at the Brotherhood Retail Park site will include:

200+ pieces of state-of-the-art equipment in a fully air-conditioned, clean and comfortable space A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, fitness and cycle studios A wide range of classes available within the membership price Certified Personal Trainers available to keep clients motivated and help them reach their fitness goals Free parking and Wi-Fi

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are hugely excited to be opening a new gym in Peterborough and to another development in our ambitious plans for UK expansion. Health and wellbeing are more important than ever, and it is vital that everyone has access to flexible, affordable fitness, wherever and whenever they choose. We look forward to welcoming new and existing members to our Peterborough Brotherhood Retail Park gym and look out for our opening offer!”

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed PureGym was opening a new site in Peterboroughn in November last year, when planning permission was granted.