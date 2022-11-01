The opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the picking, packing and dispatching operations at the centre in Kingston Park proved irresistible for many when the tours were launched four years ago.

The tours, for schools, business groups and many others, were put on hold in 2020 with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic but have now been relaunched.

The tours offer a guided look at the high tech operations within the 500,000 square feet centre - equivalent to about seven football pitches – which holds millions of products and provides jobs for about 1,000 staff.

Nicola Brinkman, tour ambassador for Amazon in Peterborough. The internet retailer is resuming tours for the public at its fulfilment centres after a pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nicola Brinkman, Tour Ambassador at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Peterborough, said: "I joined fulfilment centre tours in 2019 when we first opened our doors to the public.

"I'm very happy that in-person tours have finally started again as I enjoy seeing our guests' faces when they first walk in and see our operation, it's a real pleasure to show them around.

She added: “Our tours give visitors the chance to see what happens after they click “buy”.

"Customers can experience the cutting-edge world of Amazon operations first hand, meet the people behind the package, and see the technology used to help deliver for millions of customers around the world every day.”

General Manager Gareth Davies said: “We’re thrilled to invite the public back and to meet the team helping us get ready for the fast-approaching busy season.”

“We’re confident that now is the right time to welcome back customers to see first hand what happens behind the scenes.

"The tours are popular for school trips, new employees, and anyone who is interested in peeking behind the curtain at Amazon.”

To sign up for an in-person or virtual tour, visit its tours website here.