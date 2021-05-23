Online baby retailer to open first store near Peterborough

Oliver's Baby Care Boutique in Langtoft.

Oliver’s Baby Boutique has been operating online and delivering products from Langtoft for the past 15 years.

This June, however, they are opening up a new baby boutique with expert consultations from their large team. They will be selling a wide variety of items from travel systems, car seats, nursery furniture, prams, baby monitors and much more. Their onsite warehouse gives customers access to over 5000 products.

They also offer a car seat fitting service, local delivery as well as toilet and baby changing facilities.

The shop will be located at 23b King Street, Industrial Estate, Langtoft, PE6 9NF and be open 9am-5pm on Monday to Friday with the intention of announcing weekend opening times soon.

Brand Manager Kate Porter said: “We’re really excited to be opening up this baby boutique! Oliver’s BabyCare has over 14 years of industry experience. We have a parent focused team with extensive product knowledge. Our team have experience of serving customers at ExCel London, Olympia London and NEC Birmingham Baby Shows and can’t wait to share this with local customers in store.

“We want to be a one-stop shop for parents for all their childcare needs. We sell everything from bibs to travel systems. With big brands such as John Lewis and Mothercare closing in Peterborough, we want to fill that gap for parents who have been left with nowhere to go for advice and support.”