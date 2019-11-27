New Year start for Lynch Wood Park’s multi-million pound revamp

A multi-million pound refurbishment of an historic business park in Peterborough is poised to start early next year.

The revamp of Lynch Wood Park, in Peterborough Business Park, will get under way in a few months after securing the go ahead from Peterborough City Council planners.

The plans had to be reworked after Historic England applied a Grade II listing to the park’s 30-year-old Pearl Centre and its surrounding gardens.

A spokesperson for FI Real Estate Management said: “This planning permission is great news for our 2,000 plus tenants.”

The refurbishment involves building upgrades plus the addition of 13,650 sq ft of new Grade A office space. There will be a new office entrance and terrace, a new fitness suite plus a new look restaurant.

Lynch Wood Park was developed in the late 1980s and early 1990s and the site totals 350,000 sq ft set within 11.74 hectares and is home to a range of businesses from multinational companies to local start-ups.