New reservoir near Peterborough could give boost to economy and water supply

A proposed new reservoir near Peterborough could give the economy in the area a boost, as well as the water supply.

Earlier this week Anglian Water announced they were working alongside Cambridge Water planning to build the new reservoir near Chatteris.

Now Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, said the plans would be a real boost to the area.

Plans for the new reservoir have been welcomed

He said: “The East of England is a water-stressed region receiving a third less rainfall than anywhere else in the country. Climate change is applying further strain, so any new investment is required to be resilient.

"It is important to ensure any work being done not only creates new water supplies, and delivers environmental, social and economic benefits for our areas, but that we are also making the best use of existing water resources, continuing to reduce leakage and encourage behaviour change to reduce water use.

“The reservoir could bring a real boost in job opportunities for the region, both long-term and in the short-term construction phase, creating a variety of jobs with transferable skills. We will work with Anglian Water and Cambridge Water to consider the training required and help ensure local people have the necessary skills to fulfil those opportunities.”

If given the go ahead, the reservoir would supply water to quarter of a million homes, and would also provide home for wildlife – and a range of leisure opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation has now been launched by Anglian Water, encouraging residents in the area to have their say.

Dr Johnson said: “I strongly welcome Anglian Water, in partnership with Cambridge Water, looking to facilitate wider benefits from the scheme for agriculture, biodiversity, leisure, local communities and the regional economy. As the consultation plans develop, it will be important for the Combined Authority to understand the full impact of the reservoir, how it will affect water supply challenges for the whole area, and the wider benefits it can yield for communities and businesses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”