New Ramsey store to create 17 new jobs

A new bargain shop is set to open in Ramsey later this month, creating 17 new jobs.

Situated at the former Original Factory Shop at 22 Great Whyte, the B&M store will open on Saturday, June 22.

B&M Express will be giving away over 100 goodie bags worth over £5 to the first customers that spend £5 in store, alongside money-off coupons that will be featured in leaflets available on opening day. Leaflets will also be given out on the first few days of opening offering coupons which can be redeemed in the first three weeks.

Sue Ryder will also be given a £250 cheque from Heron Foods, who run B&M chain.

Store manager, Rob Grant, who has worked at Heron Foods’ Whittlesey store for a year, said: “I’d personally like to thank colleagues for their preparation work and the residents who have already shown support. I think the store will give the town and the area a huge boost.”

The store will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 7pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.