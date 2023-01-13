News you can trust since 1948
New PureGym in Peterborough throws open doors at Serpentine Green - with dedicated spin studio

PureGym has finally opened inside the former H&M unit

By Ben Jones
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The city’s brand new PureGym fitness studio has opened at Serpentine Green today.

The gym is set to house over 220 pieces of exercise equipment, dumbbells up to 50kg, an olympic weightlifting platform and will be open 24 hours a day.

An initial opening date of December was given but that was moved back to the middle of January.

The new PureGym at Serpentine Green in Hampton.
A PureGym spokesperson said: Following high demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in Peterborough, we are delighted to be opening our second gym in the city this year at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

"The brand new gym is spread across 14,700 sq. ft. and will offer members access to fixed pin an free weights, a dedicated spin studio, large functional area, group exercise classes, and access to our PTs to help them reach their fitness goals.

"PureGym Peterborough Serpentine Green Shopping Centre will complement the existing gym at Brotherhood Retail Park and will ensure the people of Peterborough and surrounding areas have access to high-quality, low-cost gyms 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We look forward to welcoming new members – look out for our opening offer.”

The company opened a similar unit at Brotherhood Retail Park in July.

PureGymPeterboroughPTSSerpentine Green Shopping Centre