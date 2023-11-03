New MD named for Chatteris-based Stainless Manufacturing
There is a new hand on the helm of a leading engineering company.
Chris Duggan has been named as the new managing director of Chatteris-based Stainless Metalcraft, which makes precision engineered pressure vessels and components.
He takes over from Ian Bannister, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside of Avingtrans, which owns Stainless Metalcraft.
Mr Duggan joined Metalcraft in 2015, heading up its contract to deliver specialist containers for the disposal of intermediate level waste (ILW) as part of Sellafield’s Site Waste retrieval programme.
He has since enhanced his skills and experience, leading the team to secure contract extensions and new programmes in the nuclear sphere.
He said: “I’m excited to be taking on this new role, as the business makes the transition from being a predominantly medical biased company to a world class nuclear containment provider.
“Having spent the last eight years working with this talented team, I know they have the skills and commitment to make the most of emerging opportunities in this growing market.”
Austen Adams, divisional managing director of Avingtrans’ Process Solutions and Rotating Equipment division, which is home to Metalcraft, said: “Chris has really taken the initiative since joining Metalcraft and his commitment to continued professional development and customer delivery is an example to all.”