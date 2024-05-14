New laser tag game centre planned in Peterborough's Serpentine Green Shopping Centre

By Ben Jones
Published 13th May 2024, 23:50 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 00:13 BST
The centre will be operated by Urban Underground Limited.

Work has already begun on creating a new laser tag game centre at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton.

The new centre will include a reception area, armoury room, party room and a game zone, as well as a server room.

The new venture will be delivered by Urban Underground Limited ad be located in the lower section of the shopping centre’s rotunda, known as units 23-26.

The unit which will become the new laser tag game centre in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton.

Building work will be taking place on the centre over the next few months.

Urban Underground has promised: “The UK’s only hyper-realistic indoor laser arena, boasting state of the art weaponry, hyper-realistic games stages and high quality soundscapes to help transport you into what feels like your favourite video games.”

The centre is also set to feature an arena with life-sized buildings including diners, ammunition huts, realistic wreckages and abandoned vehicles.

The laser tag weapons available will include assault rifles, sub machine guns, grenades, mines, and shock bracelets.

The Urban Underground laser tag gaming centre.

The centre will be suitable from ages 8-80 according to the owners.

More information can be found as urbanunderground_peterborough on Instagram.

The arrival of the centre is the latest move away from traditional retail in the centre with PureGym opening in 2022.

