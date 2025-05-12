New Greggs in Peterborough nearing opening completion

By Ben Jones
Published 12th May 2025, 16:24 BST
The city’s sixth stand along Greggs is nearing its opening date.

Peterborough’s latest branch of Greggs is nearing completion.

The city’s sixth stand along Greggs will be located on Padholme Road East and has been created following the conversion of the former car sales showroom More Cars Ltd.

The exterior of the building has now been completed with the finishing touches inside appearing to take place.

The new Greggs on Padholme Road.

Initial plans submitted stated that the new store would create ten jobs, two full time and eight part time.

The exact opening date has yet to be revealed but is believed to be within the month.

The new Greggs will join the stores on Bridge Street, Long Causeway, in Queensgate, Serpentine Green, Bretton Centre and the Orton Centre.

