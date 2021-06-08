New Greggs branch coming to Peterborough this year
A new branch of Greggs will be coming to Peterborough later this year..
The new store will be located in Serpentine Green.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “We can confirm we’re looking to open a shop in Peterborough’s Serpentine Green Shopping Centre towards the end of this year.”
The spokesman was not able to say how many jobs would be created when the shop opens.
The chain already has a number of branches in Peterborough, including in Bridge Street, Long Causeway, Queensgate and Fletton Quays.