New Greggs branch coming to Peterborough this year

Greggs

The new store will be located in Serpentine Green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We can confirm we’re looking to open a shop in Peterborough’s Serpentine Green Shopping Centre towards the end of this year.”

The spokesman was not able to say how many jobs would be created when the shop opens.