News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

New grant scheme aims to help small businesses in Fenland

​Small Fenland businesses and farmers are urged to apply for a Government grant of up to £5,000 to help them thrive.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:46 BST

​Businesses have until 5pm on October 20 to lodge an expression of interest and must be able to invest the funds by the end of February next year.

The Rural England Prosperity Fund grants can support up to half the cost of capital projects and purchases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grants are being delivered by Fenland District Council’s economic growth team Fenland for Business through funding awarded to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority by the Government's Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

A Fenland for Business spokesman said: “It’s a very broad scheme that can help towards a variety of projects. This really is an offer that is as good as it looks with wider benefits for the whole district by supporting businesses.”

Related topics:CambridgeshireGovernment