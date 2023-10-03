New grant scheme aims to help small businesses in Fenland
Businesses have until 5pm on October 20 to lodge an expression of interest and must be able to invest the funds by the end of February next year.
The Rural England Prosperity Fund grants can support up to half the cost of capital projects and purchases.
The grants are being delivered by Fenland District Council’s economic growth team Fenland for Business through funding awarded to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority by the Government's Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
A Fenland for Business spokesman said: “It’s a very broad scheme that can help towards a variety of projects. This really is an offer that is as good as it looks with wider benefits for the whole district by supporting businesses.”