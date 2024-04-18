Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A date has been revealed for when Eye Fish and Chips will be relaunched as part of the Marigold Tavern.

The takeaway moved away from its premises on Eye High Street on April 15 in order to relocate to the Marigold Tavern at 41 Crowland Road in Eye Green.

The move has been made by the Singh family, who own both premises, as part of a move to create a new hub for residents in the village.

Eye Fish and Chips has relocated to The Marigold Tavern.

Fish and chips will be served at the Marigold Tavern from April 24.

A separate kiosk will be created for for takeaway orders but people who wish to eat in will also be able to order from a new menu that includes fish, sausage, burger, scampi and fish cake, all with chips as well as sides of onion rings and battered mushrooms.

Traditional fish and chips in the restaurant are priced at £10.50.

Takeaway will be available between 11am and 2pm as well as 4pm to 9pm.

Alongside the two businesses, a convenience store has also been approved to open later in the year and there will also be an outside bar, available in time for the European Championships this summer.

Owner Tarun said: “We want to create a leisure spot of people in the village where people can come to get fish and chips, visit a restaurant, outside bar as well as use our convenience store.