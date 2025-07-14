New face, same incredible support- meet Claire

New Face, Same Incredible Slimming World’s Newest Consultant in South Bretton!

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a buzz in South Bretton—and it’s all happening at The Copeland Centre every Wednesday at 5:30 PM! Slimming World is proud to welcome Claire, a brand-new consultant with a heart full of passion and a mission to help members achieve their dreams, one step at a time.

Claire’s journey with Slimming World is as inspiring as it is relatable. Having experienced firsthand the power of group support, uplifting image therapy, and the flexible Food Optimising plan, she’s now stepping into the consultant role to pass that encouragement on to others. With empathy, energy, and a knack for lifting people up, Claire’s style is all about creating a space where everyone feels seen, supported, and celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re returning to group after a break, exploring Slimming World for the first time, or simply craving a fresh boost of motivation, Wednesday nights at The Copeland Centre are your new place to shine. Claire is ready with a listening ear, expert tools, and a big dose of inspiration—because no goal is too big when you’re surrounded by the right people.

After Slimming world

The Copeland Centre, South Bretton

Wednesdays at 5:30 PM

For more info, call Claire on 07584 094335

This is your moment, and Slimming World is here for it. Come meet Claire and take that first (or next!) confident step toward the healthiest, happiest you