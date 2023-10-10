Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new self-contained unit serving pizza and desserts in Fengate has been approved.

The approved application will see a unit placed within the Goldstar Diamond taxi, garage, car wash and sales unit at 7-9 Fengate.

The application stated: “The proposal will improve the amenity for taxi drivers, visiting customers to the car sales, car wash passing trade to Fengate commercial area and in future for the nearby university.

