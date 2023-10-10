New dessert and pizza unit approved in Fengate, Peterborough
The unit will open from 5pm.
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
A new self-contained unit serving pizza and desserts in Fengate has been approved.
The approved application will see a unit placed within the Goldstar Diamond taxi, garage, car wash and sales unit at 7-9 Fengate.
The application stated: “The proposal will improve the amenity for taxi drivers, visiting customers to the car sales, car wash passing trade to Fengate commercial area and in future for the nearby university.
The unit would will a timber finish and fibreglass roof and be open from 5pm to midnight daily with two employees.