News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

New dessert and pizza unit approved in Fengate, Peterborough

The unit will open from 5pm.
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new self-contained unit serving pizza and desserts in Fengate has been approved.

The approved application will see a unit placed within the Goldstar Diamond taxi, garage, car wash and sales unit at 7-9 Fengate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application stated: “The proposal will improve the amenity for taxi drivers, visiting customers to the car sales, car wash passing trade to Fengate commercial area and in future for the nearby university.

The unit would will a timber finish and fibreglass roof and be open from 5pm to midnight daily with two employees.

Related topics:FengatePeterborough