New crafts retailer officially opens its doors in Peterborough's Queensgate

By Ben Jones
Published 8th Sep 2025, 17:37 BST
Treasured Craft Fairs has opened its new unit in Queensgate on Monday (September 8).

The new unit will build on the remarkable success and popularity of the regular Queensgate Craft Fair.

The store will be showcasing a curated collection of handmade goods from talented local makers and crafters.

The shop, which will initially be in Queensgate until the end of December- although there is an option to become a permanent fixture in the centre- will will bring together a rotating selection of small businesses, showcasing everything from fresh baked goods and handmade glassware to original artworks, unique gifts, and living terrariums and much more!

Treasured Craft Fairs is now open.

With traders changing regularly, Treasured offers customers the chance to discover something new, one-of-a-kind, and locally made each time they visit.

Among the featured traders will be: For the Love of Cake, Those Cookies Dough, Kristy Hughes Designs, Christopher Abrams Art, Totally Hooked, See Blue Bear, The Little Wish Club, Handmade by Joolz, Noodle Bug and Eco Treasures.

Owner of Treasured Craft Fairs Aimee Plumridge said: We are all really excited.

"We are all about celebrating local talent, support independent makers, and offer something truly unique for shoppers in Peterborough.”

