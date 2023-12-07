The shop will be open between 6am to 9pm for six days a week.

Plans for a new convenience store on a Peterborough industrial estate have been approved.

MSP & NOBLE Group plans to turn a unit at Forward House on Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston from premises used by an electrical training business into a convenience store.

The shop will be open between 6am to 9pm Monday to Saturday as well as 8am to 7pm on Sunday. There would be two full time employees and three part time ones.

The ground floor would be turned into the convenience store, with a ‘hot food to go’ counter while the first floor would remain as office use.

23 parking spaces are already provided outside the unit.

A number of objections were made with concerns such as increased traffic into the area as well as an increase in noise and smells of hot food, affecting nearby businesses.