New challenges ahead for manager of Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Peterborough

The boss of a rapidly expanding shopping centre in Peterborough is standing down after five years in the job.

David Wait (48) is leaving Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton, for a bigger challenge as manager of The Galleries Shopping Centre in Bristol.

He said: “In many ways I’m disappointed to be leaving. I will miss the store holders and customers and my thanks must go to a great on site team who have been fantastic and have made my job far easier.

He said: “It has been a time of change with a number of improvements over the last few years.”

Perhaps the most notable change has been a multi-million pound extension of the centre, which has seen the creation of a new M&S Simply Food store, the arrival of Costa Coffee and the move by holiday giant Thomas Cook to open its ninth new concept store in a prominent corner unit in the centre.

Mr Wait said: “The collapse of Thomas Cook is a big blow.

“But I am hopeful the landlords will find another prestigious retailer to move into the unit.”

The relentless move to online shopping has been the scourge of many retailers nationally.

But Mr Wait said: “A number of our occupiers operate Click and Collect services and we still get lots of people coming into the stores.

“Online shopping is not having a massive impact and a lot of traders are moving with the times and adapting to new trading conditions.”

Among the highlights of his years in Peterborough was being appointed chairman of the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.

He said: “I have met some fantastic people and had opportunities to work with a lots of great charities.

“The chamber has a great role to play in giving local businesses a voice and airing our concerns.”

