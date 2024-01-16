New Burger King drive-thru planned in Peterborough
Plans for a new Burger King drive-thru have been revealed for the first time.
A building control notice has been validated in regards to plans for a new single storey Burger King retail unit and drive-thru on Maskew Avenue.
The new building would be located close to the new Wendy’s at the Bourges View business park, located on previously vacant land next to Maskew Retail Park.
When the business park was launched, it was said that Wendy’s, Costa Coffee- both of which have now opened- Taco Bell and Burger King would be coming to the site, all with drive-thru access.
This is the first indication that plans are progressing on the Burger King development.
The next stage would be for a formal planning application to be submitted.
The fast food chain already has two restaurants in the city, located in Queensgate and at Serpentine Green in Hampton.