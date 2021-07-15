New bubble tea kiosk set to open at Peterborough shopping centre

Bubbly Bubble Tea at Ortongate Shopping Centre.

Bubbly Bubble Tea will be opening at Unit 8, next to The Fruit and Veg Shop, at Ortongate Shopping Centre from approximately 11am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a special opening day promotion, they will be offering a 25 percent promotional discount to shoppers on the opening day. Aswell as this, visitors can pick up a loyalty card and can claim a free drink after collecting ten stamps.

The menu has a variety of teas freshly brewed from natural leaves, including fruit iced tea, milk tea, brown sugar, with a choice of tapioca, fruit jelly, coconut, green apple, passion fruit, chocolate, lychee and strawberry juice ball toppings.