New bubble tea kiosk set to open at Peterborough shopping centre
A new bubble tea kiosk is set to open at a Peterborough shopping centre on Friday (July 16).
Bubbly Bubble Tea will be opening at Unit 8, next to The Fruit and Veg Shop, at Ortongate Shopping Centre from approximately 11am.
As a special opening day promotion, they will be offering a 25 percent promotional discount to shoppers on the opening day. Aswell as this, visitors can pick up a loyalty card and can claim a free drink after collecting ten stamps.
The menu has a variety of teas freshly brewed from natural leaves, including fruit iced tea, milk tea, brown sugar, with a choice of tapioca, fruit jelly, coconut, green apple, passion fruit, chocolate, lychee and strawberry juice ball toppings.
Bubble tea is a growing trend in the UK and is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding the signature ‘bubbles’ that are tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom.