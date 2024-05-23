New Ben & Jerry's in Peterborough officially opens
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough’s new Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop has officially opened.
The new shop is located at 10 Exchange Street in the city centre and has taken the place of the Crown Bespoke Jewellers.
Work on the unit has been completed in just over five weeks ready for the doors to open on Wednesday (May 22).
The opening hours are between 10am and 10pm each day.
Flavours of ice cream on offer include: Chocolatey Love A-fair, Caramel Chew Chew, Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookie Dough, Double Caramel Brownie, Duice De-lish, Peanut Butter Cup, Phish Food, Strawberry Cheesecake, Vanilla and Vanilla Pecan Blondie.
Hot deserts; cookie doughs, brownies, waffles as well as waffle cones, ice cream cakes, milkshakes made up of ice cream and coffee are also available.
One of the shop’s four directors told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We are all local guys who are just trying to start a business from nothing. This our first store and the first time we have worked together.
“It’s a really vibrant, colourful brand, anyone that knows Ben & Jerry’s knows that they are all about colour and being individual. It’s a very fun environment, lots of lighting, a lot of open seating.
"We have about 20 seats so we hope people will come, sit in and enjoy the environment. We’re going to have some seating outside as well in the summer.
“I hope it’s going to be a real fun store environment that people can come and enjoy.”