New Aldi supermarket to open in Peterborough tomorrow

The store, based at the Peterborough One Retail Park off the Eye Roundabout,has created around 30 jobs in the city.

The branch will be the 5th Aldi supermarket in Peterborough - with other branches in Hampton, Bretton, Stanground and at the Maskew Avenue Retail Park.

In order to help stop the spread of Covid-19, the store will have a number of safety measures in place, including sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens at its tills and social distancing reminders in store plus a traffic light system in place to control the number of people going in and out of the store.

The new Aldi store at Peterborough One Retail Park is to open tomorrow (June 10.)

The 18,500 sqft store’s opening times will be 8am to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The store is also urging local charities and food banks in Peterborough to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.