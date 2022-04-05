Planning permission for the new Aldi was granted on Friday, and it is hoped work will start next year to build the new store.

Campaigners have been calling for a supermarket in the town for many years, with residents having to travel to Peterborough or March to visit the nearest large branch of any major chain.

However, while planning permission has been granted, there is still a wait before work can begin, while a decision is made on a 203 home development in the town.

What the store might look like when completed

A spokesman for Aldi said: “The proposal will bring 30-40 jobs. The store size is 1315sqm net. It is intended to start works later this year, the store delivery is also dependant on the BDW site next door gaining planning approval.”

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council said; “For at least 10 years, residents in Whittlesey have been waiting to get a new supermarket. Today, I’m delighted to see that FDC’s Planning Department has granted planning permission for the proposed new supermarket on Eastrea Road.

“There’s long been a complaint of lack of real competition between the stores in Whittlesey - this New supermarket will ensure that shoppers get a real choice locally. As a local Ward councillor in Whittlesey I know that there’ll be a great deal of local satisfaction with today’s news.

“Once we get our new supermarket there’ll be less need for people to have to travel into Peterborough, March or Cardea. I very much look forward to the speediest possible opening of the new store.

“Fenland District Council in general, and its planning department in particular, is very much ‘open for business’. Let’s hope that this grant of planning permission brings to an end the highly unsatisfactory ‘supermarketgate’ affair. Whittlesey and its villages are large enough to justify a new supermarket - now we just need to see the supermarket built.”