New access solutions supplier for Peterborough and surrounding areas

Peterborough based Stairlift and Mobility Solutions Ltd has been launched to meet the access requirements of people living in Peterborough and the surrounding area including the East Midlands, West Midlands, Cambridgeshire, East Anglia, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

Founded by the husband-and-wife team of Steve and Tracey Wilson and working with the UK’s leading manufacturers of stairlifts, home lifts and hoists including Access BDD, Wessex, Stiltz, Bespoke and Etac, Stairlift and Mobility Solutions aims to help more people continue to live independently in their home despite having reduced mobility by offering an outstanding choice of equipment which is backed up by superb customer service.

“We have over 60 years’ experience in the stairlift and access industry and believe this level of expertise will enable us to offer an unrivalled level of service to our customers.

"All too often, we hear about people thinking they must move house as their reduced mobility means they are unable to use the stairs. This will have often been the family homes for decades and the emotional and financial stress of leaving can be very challenging.

Steve Wilson Managing Director (White shirt) Lee Botham – Director

"We want to make more people aware that for many, moving house is not necessary, and we have the range of products at our fingertips to ensure they can continue to live happily and independently in their family home.

"I have always believed that you should treat every customer in the same way you would want your own family member to be treated – with compassion, patience and understanding and this ethos will be the backbone for how we treat every Stairlift and Mobility Solutions customer” commented Steve Wilson.

“Having known and worked with Steve Wilson for many years, Stairlifts are in his DNA! On behalf of Access BDD, I look forward to continuing the partnership with him and his team at Stairlift and Mobility Solutions. I’m sure the new company will go from strength to strength, wishing you all every success”’ – Gary Crofts UK Sales Manager – Access BDD