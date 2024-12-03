Nene Park Trust “Absolutely Delighted” by funding from the Morrisons Foundation

Nene Park Trust were delighted to receive a donation of £7,998 from the Morrisons Foundation

The funding will go towards the Trust’s ‘Nene Nursery’, a free-to-attend facility at Nene Park, built specifically to provide health and wellbeing activities for the local community.

Pia Larsson, Access and Participation Project Officer at Nene Park Trust said: ."We are absolutely delighted to receive this grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

“It means that our Social Prescribing and Therapeutic Horticulture workshops can continue to be delivered to individuals and communities throughout the colder months of the year, when social isolation can be felt more intensely.

“As well as allowing us to install a crucial wood burner, providing warmth and refreshments, adding a greenhouse to our plant nursery will increase our growing season so that we can share learning about healthy growing & eating through the seasons."

Helen Slater, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Peterborough, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s ‘Community Spaces Fund’ which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.

The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.

Helen said: “Nene Park is a great location for all members of our local community to enjoy. The Trust, which maintains the park and provides activities all year round, really are inspirational and the work they deliver really does make a difference to all visitors to the park.

“The wood burner and greenhouse that the Morrisons Foundation has funded will be vital for this time of year, ensuring that even with the winter weather setting in, activities can still be held. I’m very proud that we have been able to help such a worthy cause in our community.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.