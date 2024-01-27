M&S closure: The stores PT readers want to see in Queensgate - from Lego to Disney
M&S revealed plans to close their Queensgate branch this week
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 13:17 GMT
After the announcement that Queensgate in Peterborough is set to lose another major store, there has been a lot of talk about the city centre – and what stores are missing.
The Peterborough Telegraph asked readers what stores they would like to see in Queensgate – and while some longed for the return of familiar favourites, there were also calls for other big names to make their debut in the city.
While there is no indication any of these stores are coming to Peterborough – this is shopping list from PT readers
1 / 3