As M&S is set to leave Peterborough Queensgate for the final time, there has been a lot of talk about the city centre – and what stores are missing.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked readers what stores they would like to see in Queensgate – and while some longed for the return of familiar favourites, there were also calls for other big names to make their debut in the city.

While there is no indication any of these stores are coming to Peterborough – this is the shopping list from PT readers

2 . John Lewis It is not long since John Lewis left Queensgate - bit it was top of the shopping list according to people on the PT Facebook page Photo: Philip J Openshaw - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . The Disney Shop Shoppers thought a magical experience at The Disney Shop would be a fairy tale for Queensgate Photo: beeboys - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales