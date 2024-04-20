As M&S is set to leave Peterborough Queensgate for the final time, there has been a lot of talk about the city centre – and what stores are missing.
The Peterborough Telegraph asked readers what stores they would like to see in Queensgate – and while some longed for the return of familiar favourites, there were also calls for other big names to make their debut in the city.
While there is no indication any of these stores are coming to Peterborough – this is the shopping list from PT readers
1. PSI_Queensgate PSI Queensgate
Queensgate Photo: David Lowndes
2. John Lewis
It is not long since John Lewis left Queensgate - bit it was top of the shopping list according to people on the PT Facebook page Photo: Philip J Openshaw - stock.adobe.com
3. The Disney Shop
Shoppers thought a magical experience at The Disney Shop would be a fairy tale for Queensgate Photo: beeboys - stock.adobe.com
4. Marks and Spencer
It is not just any store - and people wish M&S were not saying goodbye to Queensgate Photo: Steve Meddle / Lenscap Photograp