M&S closing in Queensgate: The stores PT readers want to see in Peterborough city centre - from Lego to Disney

M&S Queensgate branch to close today (April 20)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 11:32 BST

As M&S is set to leave Peterborough Queensgate for the final time, there has been a lot of talk about the city centre – and what stores are missing.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked readers what stores they would like to see in Queensgate – and while some longed for the return of familiar favourites, there were also calls for other big names to make their debut in the city.

While there is no indication any of these stores are coming to Peterborough – this is the shopping list from PT readers

Queensgate

1. PSI_Queensgate PSI Queensgate

Queensgate Photo: David Lowndes

It is not long since John Lewis left Queensgate - bit it was top of the shopping list according to people on the PT Facebook page

2. John Lewis

It is not long since John Lewis left Queensgate - bit it was top of the shopping list according to people on the PT Facebook page Photo: Philip J Openshaw - stock.adobe.com

Shoppers thought a magical experience at The Disney Shop would be a fairy tale for Queensgate

3. The Disney Shop

Shoppers thought a magical experience at The Disney Shop would be a fairy tale for Queensgate Photo: beeboys - stock.adobe.com

It is not just any store - and people wish M&S were not saying goodbye to Queensgate

4. Marks and Spencer

It is not just any store - and people wish M&S were not saying goodbye to Queensgate Photo: Steve Meddle / Lenscap Photograp

