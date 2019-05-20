More than 120 jobs to be created if A1M Moto service area near Peterborough gets the green light

More than 120 jobs could be created if a proposed £20 million motorway service area at Sawtry gets the go ahead.

Leading service area operator Moto Hospitality has drawn up plans for a small scale service area at junction 15 of the A1M.

The proposed Sawtry Service Area will feature a Marks & Spencer 'Simply Food' outlet plus parking for all types of vehicles.

If approved, the service area, which will only be on the north-bound carriageway, will transform a brown field site that is currently home to a disused budget hotel.

As well as about 120 permanent jobs, the development is expected to create many more in the local supply chain and during the construction phase.

The £20 million investment comprises mainly the cost of construction, fit-out and buying the land plus fees such as the cost of recruitment if the scheme is given the go-ahead

Now Moto Hospitality has launched a public consultation to gauge the views of residents in Sawtry before the plans are put before the local planning authority.

The plans will go on show to the public at Sawtry Village Hall, Green End Road, Sawtry, on June 5 from 3.30pm to 8pm.

As well as viewing plans and artists’ impressions, visitors will be able to speak to members of the project team about the proposal.

Mark Franks, Moto’s property director, said: “This proposed service area will provide an important rest stop for what is a very busy stretch of motorway.

"In addition to providing that much needed facility, our plans will bring many new jobs as well as helping to secure investment in the local economy. #

"We are delighted to consult with the people of the surrounding area and look forward to hearing their thoughts on the plans.”

Members of the public can also leave feedback and find answers to their questions at the project’s website: www.moto-sawtryservices.com, which will be updated throughout

the consultation process.