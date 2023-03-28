News you can trust since 1948
Membership of Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce rises as businesses seek extra support

Bosses look for new ways to navigate changes

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:46 BST

​The number of companies joining Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce has risen by nine per cent over the last seven months.

Attendance at Chamber meetings has increased fivefold over the same period.

Membership of the business lobbying organisation has risen month on month with a total increase of nine per cent since last September.​

Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce's membership executive Jack Wilson.
Chamber bosses say the increase is due to business leaders opting to invest in networking to help them through challenging times.

They say that the risk and uncertainty in the economy have left businesses struggling with higher taxes, rising costs and labour shortages at the same time as digitalisation and sustainability are posing new challenges.

It has, they say, left companies with a greater need than usual for support but with minimal investment.

Brian Jones, Chair of the Cambridgeshire Chamber, said: “An increase in Chamber membership and meeting attendance indicates that more than ever, companies are investing in business networks to help them navigate the uncertain times and current challenges.”

The Chamber’s membership executive Jack Wilson said: “Like many businesses, our dynamics continue to evolve, post-pandemic.

"We pride ourselves on supporting the wide-ranging businesses across our region and are delighted to see an increase in the number of tech companies joining specially in the south of the region.”

The Chamber helps businesses raise their profile, drive growth, trade internationally, or save money on HR and legal advice.

