Looking for our top apprentices

It’s great to be able to celebrate the achievements of the best emerging talent across our region.

The Peterborough Telegraph wants to honour the ground-breaking efforts of the apprenticeship scheme - from the apprentices themselves to the wonderful training providers and employers who support them.

This will be our inaugural year of celebrating such success, where we promote the fact that apprenticeships offer a real job, with hands-on experience, a salary and the chance to train while you work.

Headline sponsor Openreach is delighted to be supporting the 2019 Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards which will recognise the best emerging talent across all industries. ​

Openreach is particularly proud to be supporting the inaugural Apprenticeship Awards in Peterborough, as the city is home to one of its largest training centres.

It’s where engineers get to grips with the technology behind the UK’s largest telephone and broadband network, connecting everything from homes and schools to businesses and government departments.

There’s even a pretend indoor street, where engineers carry out some of their training, in an environment that’s as close to reality as possible.

The company has also just announced plans to recruit 3,000 new trainee engineers this year, including around 400 across the East of England, and is already investing millions of pounds in learning centres, like the one here on Saville Road in Peterborough.

There are some great success stories to be told of how employers have embraced the scheme, creating opportunities for employment, and the benefits of developing the workforce of the future with the support of training providers, apprentices can have a bright future ahead of them. The awards are open to apprentices, employers and training providers across the Greater Peterborough area. The awards will celebrate success across the following 13 categories at a ceremony to be held in September at The Holiday Inn West Thorpe Wood.