News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
18 minutes ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
1 hour ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
4 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
4 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
6 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Looking Back: Do you remember Gladstone Action Shop?

Today’s Reunion picture from photographer Chris Porsz features a former advice centre that has now been replaced by flats.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Tony outside the shop in the 1980 photo taken by ChrisTony outside the shop in the 1980 photo taken by Chris
Tony outside the shop in the 1980 photo taken by Chris

Chris explained: “In 1980 builder Tony Pierro was pictured exiting the Gladstone Action Shop in Cobden Street.’’

The shop was demolished in 1987 and replaced with flats to which Chris and Tony returned in 2021 for the reunion picture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I did a lot of building work in the area and think I had been in the shop to sort out a housing grant for someone.”

Tony in 2021 outside the flats which replaced the advice centreTony in 2021 outside the flats which replaced the advice centre
Tony in 2021 outside the flats which replaced the advice centre
Most Popular

Tony is now retired and has three children.

His two grandsons have followed in his footsteps as both are in the building trade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He still loves DIY and spends much of his spare time making and fixing things.

Related topics:Chris PorszDIY