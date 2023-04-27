Looking Back: Do you remember Gladstone Action Shop?

Tony outside the shop in the 1980 photo taken by Chris

Chris explained: “In 1980 builder Tony Pierro was pictured exiting the Gladstone Action Shop in Cobden Street.’’

The shop was demolished in 1987 and replaced with flats to which Chris and Tony returned in 2021 for the reunion picture.

He said: “I did a lot of building work in the area and think I had been in the shop to sort out a housing grant for someone.”

Tony in 2021 outside the flats which replaced the advice centre

Tony is now retired and has three children.

His two grandsons have followed in his footsteps as both are in the building trade.

He still loves DIY and spends much of his spare time making and fixing things.