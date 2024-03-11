LOF Office Furniture contribute nearly £1,000 worth of office furniture for Wisbech Grammar School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Head of Middle School at Wisbech Grammar School, Al Duncan, contacted LOF about the opportunity and had this to say “The LOF team were very accommodating with the support for our upcoming production. They listened to the challenge I had of sourcing these pieces of furniture and came back in a matter of hours with the best possible solution”.

The Accidental Death of Anarchist presented by On The Brink Theatre Company in association with Wisbech Grammar School will be held at the Angle Theatre in Wisbech from Thursday 14th March and will end on Saturday 16th March.

Nicola Ford, Partner of LOF Office Furniture had this to say about supporting local shows “Throughout our journey to grow we have always remained around the Peterborough area, and with our current 20,000 sqft warehouse just ten minutes away from the Angle Theatre we felt compelled to support the local show”.

LOF supports Wisbech Grammar School production

“We currently save 1,000’s of tonnes of office furniture from being disposed of and can give these pieces of furniture a new lease of life. Furthermore, it’s great to be able to use them for local schools and communities.”