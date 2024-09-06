Local SME wins Family Business of the Year at the SME Cambridgeshire Business Awards
A Legacy of Excellence
Big Web Warehouse has been a family-run business for 3 generations, building a reputation for quality, trust, and reliability. From its humble beginnings, the business has grown into a trusted leader in the warehousing industry thanks to the hard work, passion, and dedication of the family and its loyal team.
"Our family’s commitment to building a business based on strong values and customer trust has been at the heart of everything we do," said COO Jarred Lester. "Winning Family Business of the Year is an incredible honour and a recognition of the hard work put in by our entire team. We are truly humbled by this achievement and grateful to the SME Cambridgeshire Business Awards for this recognition."
A Commitment to Community
Family businesses play a crucial role in the local economy, providing personalised services and fostering long-term relationships within the community. Big Web Warehouse is proud to contribute to the growth and development of the Cambridgeshire region, not only as a business but also as a community partner.
"This award highlights the importance of family-run businesses like ours in maintaining strong ties to the community," said COO Jarred Lester "It’s not just about what we do, but how we do it—ensuring that every decision we make is grounded in our commitment to our customers and our team."
Looking to the Future
While this award marks a significant milestone, Big Web Warehouse views it as a motivator to continue growing and innovating. The company is committed to maintaining its tradition of excellence while embracing new opportunities to serve its clients and community.
"We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our family’s legacy," said COO Jarred Lester. "This award is a reflection of our past, but it also inspires us to push forward and achieve even greater things."
