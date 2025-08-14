Local operator delivers largest year-on-year leap in Customer Satisfaction Index’s bus and coach rankings

Stagecoach, the parent of Peterborough bus operator Stagecoach East, has surged ahead in the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) results, showcasing the most significant year-on-year (YoY) improvement across the bus and coach sector, and earning its spot as the top-performing bus operator in key customer experience metrics.

The UKCSI shows overall satisfaction across sectors in the UK has improved for the first time since January 2023 (+1.5pt YoY). The transport sector has improved by 2.4 points in the same period and Stagecoach has outperformed in the sector, improving by 4.6 points.

Conducted by the Institute of Customer Service, with field-work spanning September to October 2024 and March to April 2025, the UKCSI results paint a clear picture of transformation in Stagecoach’s customer satisfaction:

  • Overall score: Stagecoach climbs to 72.3 (up by 4.6pt)
  • League ranking: Moves up 8 places to 20th out of 37 transport organisations, (28th out of 38 in July 2024)
  • Net Promoter Score (NPS): Jumps to +1.9 (up by 15.6pt), marking Stagecoach as the only bus operator in positive territory
  • Customer effort score: Lowest among all transport operators at 3.8, indicating high ease of service
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Every day our teams, across the region and beyond, work hard to provide our loyal customers with a modern and effortless service, at great value for money. So, we are very proud to see this reflected in these important results.”

Debra Goodwin, Chief Customer Officer at Stagecoach, added: "This exceptional improvement reflects the dedication of our teams who put customers first every day. From simplifying the travel experience to actively responding to feedback, we’re proud of the progress."

This latest performance affirms Stagecoach’s commitment to delivering sustainable improvements in customer satisfaction and positions the company as a sector leader in customer-centric transport services.

