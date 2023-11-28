Local hotel hosts cocktail making masterclass at Rutland Care Home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents joined in singing and dancing as local musician Zachariah performed a selection of jazz melodies including the toe tapping favourite ‘City of Stars’ from the feature film ‘La-La Land’ whilst the team from the White Hart Hotel led by Harry added to the entertainment with a dazzling array of cocktails.
General Manager, Ive Alexander said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at The Tixover House Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”