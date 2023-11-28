Residents and guests at The Tixover House Care Home in Tixover enjoyed an afternoon of cocktails, mocktails and sax as they came together with a live jazz performance and cocktail making masterclass courtesy of the visiting White Hart Hotel from Ufford.

Residents joined in singing and dancing as local musician Zachariah performed a selection of jazz melodies including the toe tapping favourite ‘City of Stars’ from the feature film ‘La-La Land’ whilst the team from the White Hart Hotel led by Harry added to the entertainment with a dazzling array of cocktails.

General Manager, Ive Alexander said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at The Tixover House Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”