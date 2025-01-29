Local hotel and pub Company, Knead Pubs expansion plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local hotel and pub Company, Knead Pubs sees impressive growth through out 2024 and is set for future expansion within the town of Stamford. Knead Pubs which comprises of The Crown Hotel, Paten & Co and The Tobie Norris has seen a steady growth in sales of over 6% over the last 12 months.

With this in mind they have started on the extension to The Crown Hotel with the purchase of No.1 Broad Street which is adjacent to the main building. The planning permission has been granted to convert this beautiful building from offices to nine hotel suites of varying function and styles to suit the ever expanding needs of Stamford’s tourism. The purchase also means that the Crown’s car park can be extended and will not only increase the hotel parking capacity but also allow for two electric car charging points.

Work has already commenced within the building itself - new stonework to the front elevation and a completely overhauled, new roof are slowly restoring the building back to its former glory.

The extra parking spaces should be ready from the Spring with the remaining works being completed and ready to welcome new hotel residents by mid summer 2026.

Michael Thurlby, owner of Knead Pubs, commented “Stamford is such a wonderful town to operate in and we are so lucky to be surrounded by so many historical buildings housing such a vast array of vibrant, eclectic and most importantly independent shops, cafes, restaurants and bars. This all helps to make Stamford a great place to visit for a weekend but also allows our local community to enjoy the town to its fullest. Not forgetting to mention Burghley House, The International Burghley Horse Trials and The Corn Exchange which is hosting some fabulous act's and our weekly bustling market which really wows our guests every time.

As for our own businesses within the town we could not be more pleased. The Tobie Norris goes from strength to strength and is exactly the type of pub you would expect to find in a town such as Stamford. The mix of 6 Real Ales (2always local), a vast and varied wine list, our famous Tobie pizzas and our warm and engaging team in the most incredible 13th century building all create the perfect mix.

Patens is now an established favourite within the town with its modern merchant interior, central location, exciting dishes all coupled with its European street garden on Crown Street helping create another interesting and different experience for the town.

Lastly, The Crown is our jewel, being the most central hotel in Stamford it seems to go from strength to strength and is embraced for its delicious home cooked dishes (many using beef and lamb from our very own farm) and its unique spaces and expansive courtyard garden that can cater for every occasion be it celebration, business or a simple Afternoon Tea, snack, coffee or cocktail. The restaurant has been recently redecorated and we are really pleased with the ambience it conjures up throughout the week. All of the above has given us such great confidence to further invest and expand our operation within our wonderful town.”