Local company Cyber Overwatch exhibit at national cybersecurity show with department of Science, Innovation and Technology

The Cyber Overwatch team at Infosec.

Market Deeping based cyber security firm Cyber Overwatch were invited by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to join them at InfoSec Europe, held at the Excel centre, London earlier in June.

Cyber Overwatch proudly joined DSIT and just seven other handpicked cyber innovators from across the whole country for the three-day show which marked the show’s 30th anniversary. Over 13,000 cybersecurity professionals from across the world attended the show, with Professor Brian Cox delivering a thought-provoking opening address to a packed theatre.

A Trusted Voice in the UK Cybersecurity Community

Driving innovation, raising awareness, and supporting better security outcomes across sectors are things shared by Cyber Overwatch and DSIT. Cyber Overwatch are also proud to be a National Cyber Security Centre Assured Service Provider, as well as being Cyber Advisors for Cyber Essentials run by IASME and long-standing members of the UK Cyber Security Council too. The Cyber Overwatch team met up with these latter two bodies at Infosec to chew the fat over the current state of cybersecurity and shared visions. The show also gave a welcome opportunity for Cyber Overwatch’s founder Tony Upward to meet up with fellow members of the Cyber Runway Programme which is funded by DSIT and delivered by Plexal.

Cyber Overwatch team chat to business owners at stand at Infosec.

Whether you're a business leader, IT professional, or policy-maker Cyber Overwatch is empowering organisations to have confidence, every day, in their cybersecurity.

In-house Cybersecurity for Businesses

It is apparent that the dedicated team at Cyber Overwatch genuinely care about protecting client’s data and improving security through their advanced cybersecurity platform and team of human threat analysts. Cyber Overwatch actively track over 15,000 unique threat groups!

Cyber Overwatch demonstrated at the show how they make cybersecurity simple for clients; they buy in market leading cybersecurity protection software. Saving clients time, as costs are shared. All the important stuff is consolidated to one easy-to-use yet comprehensive platform with a transparent risk dashboard. Meaning clients no longer have to pay for a portfolio of separate services from different suppliers as Cyber Overwatch’s holistic approach, saves clients’ money.

Cyber Overwatch Founder Tony Upward with fellow Cyber Runway members at Infosec show.

New Website Launch

Infosec was the perfect platform for Cyber Overwatch to launch their new and informative website. Complete with a fresh design, enhanced user experience, and improved access to useful resources for business owners.

Anthony Upward, Founder of Cyber Overwatch said: “We are really pleased with the look and feel of our new website. Feedback so far has been really positive, and the site will continue to grow with new and insightful content that we know will help businesses” check it out here: www.cyberoverwatch.com

Next Gen Cybersecurity Solutions

Cybersecurity services on show at Infosec from Cyber Overwatch include domain and IP health checks, automated phishing testing and education, streamlining compliance, incident response, integrated monitoring such as; breach, dark web and domain squatting. In addition, third party risk management including detailed audits and vendor vulnerability tracking are all part of the cybersecurity platform.

2024 saw a 400% increase in Techscams, this trend was discussed at Infosec with other industry professionals and leading cybersecurity bodies. Cyber Overwatch’s aim is simple, and one they remain dedicated to, that is to reduce cyber risk.