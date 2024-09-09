Local business Cambridgeshire Wellness Clinic celebrates 5th anniversary
Opened on September 15, 2019, our Werrington clinic was established with a vision to create a supportive environment for wellness businesses and provide clients with a comprehensive range of treatments under one roof. From the start, the clinic was a hub of activity, offering beauty treatments, hair styling, yoga, pilates, baby massage,networking meetings and much more!
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 presented considerable challenges, leading to a long closure. Despite being closed for a longer period than we were initially open, our team’s perseverance and adaptability enabled us to emerge stronger. We adapted to new restrictions and resumed operations with renewed vigor.
In June 2022, we proudly expanded with the opening of our Peterborough City Centre clinic. Together, our two locations now offer over 100 diverse treatments and services, including two hair salons, beauty treatments, a tattoo studio, advanced skincare, laser treatments, podiatry, weight loss programs, play therapy, counseling, anti-wrinkle treatments, and beauty training. Our commitment to excellence has been recognised through numerous awards.
The journey began with Founder Kerry Moore, who, as a mobile massage therapist, struggled to find a salon space that met her needs. Her determination to create a supportive and flexible environment for wellness professionals led to the establishment of our clinic. Kerry’s vision was to offer a space where businesses could thrive individually while benefiting from a collaborative community.
Kerry, who qualified as a beauty therapist 30 years ago and later specialised in oncology massage, founded the CWC Training Academy in January 2023. Kerry Is so passionate about the power of touch and she knew she was not going to make the difference she wanted alone, she had to train more Oncology massage therapists. The academy offers specialised massage training courses in oncology, manual lymphatic drainage (MLD), and menopause massage. To date, over 1,000 students have been trained, making a significant impact on those in need.
Looking ahead, we plan to expand our clinic network nationwide and grow our training academy internationally. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our clients, and community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.