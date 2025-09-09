Local baker celebrates 14 months in business with seasonal launches and growing community support
Founder Joanne Nicholas has spent the past year building her reputation for old school cakes, fudge and preserves across St Neots, Huntingdon and St Ives, while attending local markets in Catworth and Peterborough.
This autumn she is expanding her offer with Halloween cupcakes, fudge, and “paint your own” biscuit kits, before opening her Christmas order book for fruit cakes, cookie kits, mince pies and Yule logs.
Joanne was inspired to start her business after caring for her mother through breast cancer.
“Life is short, I reached a point where I needed to do something I loved,” she explained. “Opening my own kitchen has changed my life – from buying ingredients to seeing the joy on my customers’ faces when they collect their orders, it feels like I’m finally doing what I was meant to do.”
Her path into baking wasn’t straightforward. After attending catering college in her teens and deciding it wasn’t for her, Joanne spent 20 years building printed circuit boards in the electronics industry and a further stint in retail before taking the leap into business ownership in her mid-40s.
Since opening Jo’s Bakes & Sweet Treats, Joanne has stood out locally for her approachable service, high-quality products and commitment to making seasonal occasions extra special for families. She now hopes to continue growing her customer base and eventually bring someone into the business to work alongside her.