Local Activities Coordinator scoops coveted care award

Kat Colangelo at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, Wisbech has been crowned Activities Coordinator of the Year for the North East Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Kat is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North East Division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Kat Colangelo said: “I’m so honoured to have been named Divisional Activities Coordinator of the Year at the Barchester Care Awards. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted and supported me. Helping our residents live life to the fullest is more than just a job to me — it’s something I’m truly passionate about. Every smile, every shared moment, and every new experience means the world, and I feel so lucky to be part of their lives. This award is a wonderful reminder of why I love what I do. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”

As the winner for North East Division, Kat Colangelo is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided.They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Paula Melerski, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Kat. We are so proud of her. She has transformed our life enrichment program since joining Hickathrift in 2021 and makes sure every resident is living life to the fullest at Hickathrift House.”

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for 54 residents from respite care to long term stays.