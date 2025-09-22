LightSpeed broadband scores with commercial partnership with Tamworth FC

LightSpeed Broadband, the award-winning full fibre broadband provider based in Peterborough, is pleased to announce its new commercial partnership with Tamworth Football Club, competing in the Enterprise National League Club. The partnership will run across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons and marks a major step forward in the club’s ongoing growth and engagement with supporters.

As part of this exciting collaboration, LightSpeed Broadband will serve as the official partner for Tamworth FC’s new Fanzone and merchandise store at The Lamb Ground. In addition to supporting fan engagement, the partnership will see LightSpeed delivering a full fibre broadband connection across the club, including the Fanzone and academy classroom.

The partnership comes as LightSpeed Broadband becomes the first alternative network (altnet) provider to deliver full fibre broadband at scale to Tamworth, offering homes and businesses ultra-fast internet alongside digital voice and home security services. This partnership demonstrates LightSpeed’s commitment to building meaningful relationships with the communities it serves.

Jake Allen, Sales Director at LightSpeed Broadband, commented: “We are really pleased to be supporting Tamworth FC’s ambitions and enriching the match day experience for supporters.

From L to R - Tim Dudding from Tamworth FC Academy, Jake Allen, Sales Director at LightSpeed, Scott Rickards, General and Commercial Manager and Andy Peaks Tamworth FC Manager

“This partnership with Tamworth FC means we can give back to the community which is always a priority for us as a company when we move into a town. We wish the team all the best this season - Up the Lambs!”

Tamworth FC General & Commercial Manager, Scott Rickards, added: "It is a massive achievement for a club of our size to be able to work alongside such a forward-thinking organisation and shows just how far the club is progressing.

“To now have significant better broadband coverage which is half the price of our previous provider is incredible and means we can become more digital focused and improve our overall fan experience. We can stream the games to all of our screens, take card payments on the gates and across our full site, as well as provide an efficient service for our vendors too.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to LightSpeed Broadband and welcome the company onboard with us in what will be a successful partnership.”

To celebrate LightSpeed’s arrival in Tamworth – and to mark the 25th anniversary of domestic broadband in the UK – LightSpeed hosted a spectacular drone show above Tamworth Castle & Gardens earlier this year, capturing the town’s skyline in light and colour.

LightSpeed Broadband is one of the fastest-growing full fibre providers in the Midlands and East of England. The company is on a mission to connect 400,000 homes and businesses by 2027 and is committed to delivering premium, future-ready connectivity in local areas.