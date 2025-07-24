Leading forecourt operator completes major overhaul at a Peterborough Morrisons service station
Motor Fuel Group, which operates more than 1,200 sites nationwide, has just launched its upgraded Peterborough Service Station, in Lincoln Road.
The Morrisons branded fuel station now features eight, 300kW ultra-rapid EV charging bays and an expanded range of facilities to support both petrol and electric motorists.
The company says the site offers a seamless and convenient customer experience for local residents, commuters and those travelling in and out of the town.
Martin Symes, EV Director at Motor Fuel Group, said: “We’re thrilled to open this latest hub.
"Peterborough is a fantastic location—serving the region’s motorists while also being embedded in a vibrant local community.
"As we expand our EV network across the country, urban sites like this are critical to ensuring everyone has access to convenient, reliable and future-ready charging solutions.”
Alongside fuel for all types of vehicle, the Peterborough site provides a full suite of forecourt amenities including air, vacuum, jet wash, Costa Express and off-licence.
This investment forms part of MFG’s nationwide EV rollout, with Peterborough representing a key milestone in bringing sustainable transport infrastructure to the region.
By combining high-performance EV charging with quality retail and vehicle services, Motor Fuel Group says it aims to redefine the modern forecourt experience across all UK regions.
